× Two honored with life ring award after saving a man’s life

SEATTLE – Last month, Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Besheer and Vigor safety manager Billy Ray Brittain performed CPR and used an AED on assistant engineer Dave Bennett after he collapsed at a shipyard.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Washington State Ferry System awarded the pair with the life ring award Wednesday. Their quick thinking helped save the life of the state ferry employee who went into cardiac arrest.

All three reunited today.

Crews from Seattle Fire and King County Emergency Medical Services then arrived on the scene to provide advance cardiac life support.