The XFL is back, and a team is headed to Seattle

SEATTLE — Are you ready for more football in the Pacific Northwest?

The XFL, a controversial professional football league that lasted for one year in 2001, announced the the league’s rebirth Wednesday. Seattle will be part of the revamped league, with a team playing at CenturyLink Field.

The announcement was made by XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during a press conference that included representatives from all eight markets.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

Billed as a rawer version of football, the original iteration had fewer rules regulating safety, and encouraged hard hits. Though it came into being with a lot of fanfare, the XFL quickly folded after poor television ratings.

The league’s founder, Vince McMahon, is the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, a wrestling entertainment company.

But the league is back. The XFL will have a 10-week regular schedule, 45-man active rosters and two semifinal playoff games. According to a release, the league will prioritize “fast-paced games with fewer play stoppages and simpler rules.” It will also cater to families looking for affordable ticket options.

Games will start the weekend of February 8 in 2020.

No name for the Seattle team has been released, and other details such as how much tickets would cost weren’t immediately available. The other cities in the league are:

• Dallas – Globe Life Park

• Houston – TDECU Stadium

• Los Angeles – StubHub Center

• New York – MetLife Stadium

• St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center

• Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium

• Washington, DC – Audi Field