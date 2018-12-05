× Teen shot in Tacoma dies at Federal Way hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old who was shot in Tacoma died at a hospital in Federal Way Tuesday night, police said.

According to Tacoma Police, St. Francis Hospital workers called Federal Way Police Tuesday night and said a gunshot victim was brought to the hospital about 11:40 p.m. The teen died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Federal Way Police determined that the shooting happened in Tacoma. Tacoma Police said they found the crime scene in the 3600 block of Marine View Drive.

Tacoma Police is in charge of the investigation. Detectives have not released any additional information, and the victim has not been identified.