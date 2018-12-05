× Seattle Children’s Hospital breaks ground on new building

One of the region’s major hospitals catering to kids is expanding.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday for a new building at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Due to the region’s growth, the hospital has reached capacity at its existing facility, so they broke ground on the 310,000 square-foot Building Care addition today.

The new building will feature eight operating rooms, two cardiac catheterization labs, 20 additional inpatient beds, and new spaces for pharmacy, laboratory, sterile processing, and the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Local kids served by the hospital helped kick-off the groundbreaking ceremony.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Once he got that new healthy heart, his life completely changed,” said Sarah Harper, whose 10-year old son Eddie got referred to Seattle Children’s for a heart transplant after collapsing at home. “The fact that he chooses to run to school almost every morning is just a reminder really of the gift that Seattle Children’s gives kids.

The new addition will open in the spring of 2022.