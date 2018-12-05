Search on in south King County for felon accused of shooting up woman’s car

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A convicted felon wanted for hitting a woman in the face and head several times when she wouldn’t give him a Swisher Sweet is now accused of shooting up a different woman’s car while she and her two small kids were nearby inside an apartment.

Federal Way Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Parks Jr.

Detectives say officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 1200 block of S 336th Street on November 22. They discovered the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot with a shattered rear window and multiple bullet holes.

The children appeared visibly frightened while officers were conducting their investigation. Police say Parks, Jr. had been sending threatening text messages to the woman all day before the shooting.

The victim says he has continued to harass and threaten her, and she is in fear for her life.

Parks, Jr. has a $50,000 warrant for domestic violence felony violation of a court order.

His criminal history includes custodial assault, assault 3, assault 3-DV, assault 4, assault 4-DV, theft, escape, VUCSA (illegal drugs), unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, attempting to elude, DUI (second offense) and three prior protection orders with three different victims.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kenneth Wayne Parks, Jr. is 5-foot, 9 inches tall and weighs 275 lbs.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can help police locate him. You will remain anonymous.

If you have any information that can help police locate Parks Jr, submit a tip at www.P3Tips.com or download the P3 Tips App to your phone for free to send the information to police. You can also call 911 if you spot him but you MUST immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers in order to be eligible for the cash reward. Rewards are only paid if the tip is submitted to Crime Stoppers even if you contact police directly.