Funeral services for Washington soldier killed in Afghanistan

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -- Funeral services to celebrate and honor the life of Washington soldier Sgt. Leandro Jasso will be held Sunday, Dec. 9.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Sgt. Jasso, 25, was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 24 during a battle in the Nimruz province. It was his third tour in Afghanistan. He was a part of supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He was based out of JBLM before heading to Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, a funeral procession will run through Chelan County from Wenatchee to Leavenworth, where Sgt. Jasso was from. The procession will depart Heritage Chapel of the Valley Funeral home in East Wenatchee at 9:30 a.m., head north on Valley Mall Parkway to Sunset Highway then east on U.S. 2 to Leavenworth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Cascade High School in Leavenworth.

The funeral procession is being managed by local law enforcement and fire agencies from Chelan and Douglas counties.

If the public would like to show their respect, the recommended viewing areas are Valley Mall Parkway and along U.S. 2 from Riverbend Drive to Chumstick Highway in Leavenworth.

Motorists should expect delays.