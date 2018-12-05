Facebook bro-mance blossoms between Eastern Washington police, fugitive

RICHLAND, Wash. — Oh, to be in love.

A 38-year-old Richland, Wash., man is getting a lot of attention after trading quips with a local police department. And despite his struggles, keeping a good humor about things.

Last Wednesday, the Richland Police Department posted on its Facebook page that police were searching for 38-year-old Anthony Akers. According to the Tri-City Herald, Akers has a history of drug abuse and protection order violations. Akers had a warrant out for “failure to comply,” and police were searching for information.

Within hours, Akers responded.

“Calm down,” he said. “I’m going to turn myself in.”

The response gained a lot of attention, with over 1,000 social interactions.

All seemed settled until Akers apparently didn’t head to the courthouse in a timely manner. Richland police posted again less than a week later. They said Akers hadn’t turned himself in despite his promise.

The police’s tone took on a distinctively spurned lover-vibe.

“Is it us?” they asked.

Akers responded in kind. He blamed “commitment issues,” and apologized for not showing up to jail. He promised that if he didn’t make it by lunchtime, they could come get him.

Like any good budding romance, they finally met. Akers responded yesterday with a picture of himself at the police station. He was there for his “date.”