Deputies searching for suspect after man shot in hand in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. – Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in White Center on Wednesday night.

The King County sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old was shot in the hand in the 9600 block of 15th Ave. S.W.

The suspect ran north, and a K9 unit and air support joined the search. Deputies believe the suspect is armed.

The K9 was called off at around 10:20 p.m., but deputies continued the search.

