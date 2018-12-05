Delta Airlines, YMCA spread holiday cheer at Sea-Tac for dozens of Washington students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Students from Auburn got to celebrate Christmas a bit early at Seattle-Tacoma international Airport thanks to a partnership with the YMCA and Delta Airlines.

Nearly 100 children boarded a Delta chartered plane at Sea-Tac and embarked on journey to the "North Pole."

The kids weren't traveling to the real North Pole, but instead to an airport hangar that was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Every student enjoyed an afternoon of holiday fun that included games, entertainment, and of course Mr. Jolly St. Nick himself, Santa Clause.

Delta Airlines and the YMCA started the holiday tradition eight years ago.

The partnership's mission is to show kids the meaning of holidays, while reassuring them that their community supports them.

At the end of the day each child went home with an early Christmas gift from Santa.