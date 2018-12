Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ohio State's Urban Meyer will step down as head coach following the team's Rose Bowl game against the Washington Huskies on New Year's Day.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will replace Meyer beginning January 2nd, 2019.

A press conference will be held today, Tuesday, at 11 a.m. PT to formally announce his retirement.

According to ESPN, Meyer has a career record of 186-32 and has an 82-9 record in seven seasons as head coach of the Buckeyes.