VASHON, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday night for a missing Vashon woman.

Mona Vollmer, 84, hasn’t been seen since missing an appointment Tuesday morning.

The King County sheriff’s office said Vollmer doesn’t drive at night, and her car isn’t at her house. She has a green 1997 Toyoya Corolla with licence plate No. DP21876.

Collmer lives in the 29700 block of 128th Ave. S.W.

If you see her or her car, call 911.