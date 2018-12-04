× Sea-Tac’s new international terminal completes major construction phase

SEATTLE – Workers have been busy building the new terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and another milestone was just completed.

Construction crews have installed the last major steel beam into the roof of the pending international arrivals facility at the “topping off” ceremony Tuesday.

Courtney Gregoire, Commissioner for the Port of Seattle, said the project is one of the biggest in Sea-Tac’s almost 70-year history.

When it’s all done, the arrivals facility will almost double the number of international gates at Sea-Tac from 12 to 20. The airport says they hope to have the facility finished and opened by the third quarter of 2020.