Mom of 13-year-old boy shot says her son is dealing with mental scars

DES MOINES, WA - A week after a 13-year-old boy was shot, his mother is saying he is doing ok physically but struggling mentally.

On November 26th, police say someone shot 13-year-old Deedraic Toilolo while he waited for a bus at the 23000 block of Pacific Highway South. The shooting happened in broad day light around 7am; Toilolo was on his way to school.

“I just wish it didn’t happen, but it did,” said the boy’s mom, Marline Toilolo.

She says her son is resilient. The bullet hit his arm, and he is already back in school, Toilolo said.

However, she says some scars are not visible.

“He’s really scared and badly shaken up,” said Toilolo.

She says the worst part is these suspects took away her son’s innocence.

“He doesn’t want to go buy himself; he’s afraid someone is after him, and I just want justice for my son because they took that from him,” she said.

Des Moines Police are asking for the public's help to locate a blue 1999 Honda Civic with Washington License AKU8731 they say was driven by the suspects.

Detectives say it has been spotted in the South King County area since the date of the theft. It has damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel.

The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle. The occupants are considered armed and dangerous.