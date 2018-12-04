× Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Seattle, one person detained

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. Police say one person has been detained.

It happened around midnight Tuesday on Yesler Way before 1st Ave. and Alaskan Way.

The man was sent to Harborview Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The roads in the area are still blocked. Officials are urging drivers to use alternative routes.

UPDATE: Northbound lanes on 1st Ave S is blocked at S Washington St and southbound lanes on 1st Ave at Cherry St. Please use alternate routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 4, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.