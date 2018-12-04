Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Seattle, one person detained
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. Police say one person has been detained.
It happened around midnight Tuesday on Yesler Way before 1st Ave. and Alaskan Way.
The man was sent to Harborview Medical Center.
Police are still investigating the shooting. The roads in the area are still blocked. Officials are urging drivers to use alternative routes.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.