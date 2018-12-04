‘It can be a killer:’ Seattle veterinarian on how to watch for recalled dog food

SEATTLE — A Seattle veterinarian hasn’t seen any instances of recalled dog food impacting pets in our area.
But that doesn’t mean pet owners shouldn’t be concerned, she said.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.
The recalled products were sold nationwide and are listed below.
Jennifer Waldrop, a veterinarian at BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Seattle, said it's not often we see wide-scale pet food recalls. But it does happen.
In this case, the food formulas were given too much Vitamin D. An excess of Vitamin D in dogs can be detrimental to kidney function, Waldrop said, and be deadly.
"When they overdue the formulation, it can be a killer," Waldrop said.
Dogs with too much Vitamin D will show signs of an upset stomach. They may vomit, have diarrhea or pee a lot. They will also drink a lot of water, Waldrop said.
"We notice changes in the bloodwork," she said.
Over time, kidneys can recover from excess Vitamin D. Pet owners should take a look at their food and make sure it's not part of the recall. If they suspect their dog ate the impacted food, it's time to take them to the vet.
Waldrop believes the recall impacts products that are smaller, niche market dog food lines. Her office hasn't received many calls or questions, she said, hinting that the food is not very popular or news of the recall hasn't gotten out.
Waldrop recommends people feed their dog with Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) approved products. Other than that, she said, the diet depends on the dog. Some dogs thrive with certain food, others with different. Those with question about their pets' diet should contact their veterinarian.
Recalled food:
- Nutrisca
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag
- Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
- Natural Life Pet Products
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag
- ANF, Inc.
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by Nov 20 2019
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Lidl (Orlando brand)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 Mar 2019
- TB2 21 Mar 2019
- TB3 21 Mar 2019
- TA2 19 Apr 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Lidl product number 215662
- Kroger
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- D2 26 FEB 2019
- TE1 30 APR 2019
- TD1 5 SEP 2019
- TD2 5 SEP 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag
- TB3 6 APR 2019
- TA1 2 JULY 2019
- TI1 2 JULY 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag
- Ahold Delhaize
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag
