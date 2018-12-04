‘It can be a killer:’ Seattle veterinarian on how to watch for recalled dog food

SEATTLE — A Seattle veterinarian hasn’t seen any instances of recalled dog food impacting pets in our area.

But that doesn’t mean pet owners shouldn’t be concerned, she said.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or death.

The recalled products were sold nationwide and are listed below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Waldrop, a veterinarian at BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Seattle, said it's not often we see wide-scale pet food recalls. But it does happen.

In this case, the food formulas were given too much Vitamin D. An excess of Vitamin D in dogs can be detrimental to kidney function, Waldrop said, and be deadly.

"When they overdue the formulation, it can be a killer," Waldrop said.

Dogs with too much Vitamin D will show signs of an upset stomach. They may vomit, have diarrhea or pee a lot. They will also drink a lot of water, Waldrop said.

"We notice changes in the bloodwork," she said.

Over time, kidneys can recover from excess Vitamin D. Pet owners should take a look at their food and make sure it's not part of the recall. If they suspect their dog ate the impacted food, it's time to take them to the vet.

Waldrop believes the recall impacts products that are smaller, niche market dog food lines. Her office hasn't received many calls or questions, she said, hinting that the food is not very popular or news of the recall hasn't gotten out.

Waldrop recommends people feed their dog with Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) approved products. Other than that, she said, the diet depends on the dog. Some dogs thrive with certain food, others with different. Those with question about their pets' diet should contact their veterinarian.

Recalled food: