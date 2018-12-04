× Flyaway to San Francisco Instagram Contest Official Rules

Flyaway to San Francisco Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109 (“Sponsor”).

Contest Period: The Flyaway to San Francisco Contest (the “Contest”) begins at 8:00am Pacific Time (“PT”) on December 3, 2018 and ends at 11:59pm PT on December 10, 2018 (the “Contest Period”).

Eligibility: This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KZJO and KCPQ broadcast viewing area in the State of Washington (the “Contest Area”) who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Contestants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsor. Employees of Sponsor, the NFL Entities (as defined below), and each of their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, and networks, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW AND OUTSIDE THE CONTEST AREA SET FORTH ABOVE. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, contestants must complete the following three steps: 1) Post a photo showing how YOU are ALL LOCAL with regard to the Contest Area or what the phrase ALL LOCAL means to you in terms of the Contest Area(the “Photo”)(examples: your favorite local sports team or moment, your favorite local business, a unique feature of your local community, your favorite hiking/walking trail to your Instagram account, 2) tag @Q13FOX, and 3) use the hashtags “#AllLocal” and “#contest”. Entries that do not follow all three steps will be deemed ineligible. If contestant doesn’t already have an Instagram account, visit Instagram.com for directions on how to create one. It is free to create an account. Entries are limited to one (1) entry per person and per Instagram account. Any entries submitted after the close of the Contest Period will not be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same person or Instagram account will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. If there is a dispute as to who submitted any entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter will be deemed to be the contestant. The “authorized account holder” must be a natural person assigned an account by Instagram. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder with state-issued identification. Submitted Photos: The Photo must not portray any dangerous activity; must not disparage Sponsor or the NFL Entities; must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, or defamatory; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Photo is created. By submitting a Photo, the contestant represents and warrants that the contestant has all rights necessary to submit the Photo, and that the Photo has not been previously published, does not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, does not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violates any applicable laws. If the Photo depicts a recognizable individual other than the contestant, the contestant represents and warrants the contestant has the permission of all such individuals to submit the Photo in the Contest, and the contestant agrees to submit written permissions and releases from those individuals if required by Sponsor. Photos that do not comply with these Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor, and Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s’ opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Each contestant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By entering, contestant grants to the Tribune Broadcasting Company, LLC, and its affiliates and entities, including Sponsor, and its affiliated Web sites and broadcast stations a world-wide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right and fully sub-licensable license to use, copy, reproduce, distribute, publish, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, adapt, translate, archive, store, and create derivative works from his/her Photo in any form, format, or medium, of any kind now known or later developed, without prior notice, approval or compensation.

Winner Selection : After the close of the Contest Period, two (2) winners will be chosen by a Q13 FOX committee from all eligible entries. The judges will evaluate Photos based on the following criteria: a photo showing how the contestant is ALL LOCAL or what the phrase ALL LOCAL means to them. Photos will be judged as follows: adherence to theme (40%), quality of Photo (30%), and ability to capture the local flavor of the Contest area (30%). The contestants who submitted the two (2) Photos that receive the highest scores will be designated as winners. If there is a tie for the second winning position, the judges will re-judge the tied entries to determine the winner. The selected winners must have a valid Instagram account, telephone number, and email address, and have completed all the steps of the entry process. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners via telephone or email. If potential winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if potential winner is determined to be ineligible, if potential winner is not in compliance with the Official Rules, if winner is unable to travel on designated dates, or if potential winner fails to sign and return required documents or provide require identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to the contestant who submitted the Photo that had the next highest non-winning score in the judges’ evaluation (time permitting). If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by Sponsor of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 during station hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm PT, excluding holidays) by Thursday, December 13, 2018. Winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity and provide proof of identification. Prizes: There will be two winners. Each winner will receive round-trip airfare for two (2) people on an airline of Sponsor’s choice (leaving Sea-Tac and arriving at SFO on Friday, December 14, 2018 and returning Sunday, December 16, 2018), one (1) hotel room for two (2) nights, and two (2) tickets to the Seahawks game on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA (the “Game”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) for each prize is $2,000. The total ARV of all prizes is $4,000. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, traded, resold, offered for resale, or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as costs of ground transportation, baggage fees, parking, souvenirs, and refreshments, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Limit one prize per household. Sponsor is not responsible if the Game is cancelled, postponed or delayed and no refund or compensation will be made in event of cancellation or delay of the Game. Seating location at the Game will be determined by Seattle Seahawks. Game tickets are subject to the terms and conditions printed thereon, in addition to any and all team, stadium, and National Football League policies. All airline and hotel choices and reservations will be made by the Seattle Seahawks, and booking will be subject to availability at that time. Guest of winner may be required to sign and return release prior to accompanying winner on prize trip. Guest of winner who is a minor must be accompanied at all times by parent or legal guardian.

General Conditions: Except where prohibited by law, contestants agree to allow Sponsor to use, announce and display their name, hometown, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on their Instagram account, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the Contest, without additional compensation. Sponsor is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by contestant’s participation in the Contest or winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the prize. All contestants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, the NFL Entities (as defined below), Instagram, each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, shareholders, and agents from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Contest and the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause, that corrupts, interrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion thereof. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will select the winners by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to termination, or as otherwise deemed fair by Sponsor. Sponsor will announce any such termination on the Sponsor’s Instagram page. Sponsor is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Contest or any advertising materials for the Contest, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsor, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Contest, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any contestant from participating in the Contest if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such contestant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, or if such contestant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Contest. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the marketing or other materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of the Official Rules will govern. As a condition of participation, contestants agree: (a) under no circumstances will contestant be permitted to obtain awards for, and contestant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Contest, or prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in King County, Washington, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply. Any action arising from or related to the Contest or these Official Rules will be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

Official Rules and Winners List: For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX, ATTN: Flyaway to San Francisco Contest, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, by January 10, 2019. Official Rules are available at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs (including Football Northwest LLC d/b/a Seattle Seahawks), NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Productions LLC, and NFL International LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “NFL Entities”) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Contest or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Contest in any way.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram.