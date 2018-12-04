× Ex-Seahawk Brandon Browner sentenced to 8 years in attempted murder case

POMONA, Calif. — Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says Browner was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 34-year-old also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child.

The judge ordered Browner to stay away from the victim and her two children for 10 years.

Browner, who won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, was arrested in July.

According to police, Browner broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home through a locked window. Once inside the house, Browner “allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence.”

Police say he left, but not before he took a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.

Browner was arrested within hours of the incident in La Verne, which is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Police said the victim had a restraining order against Browner and this isn’t the first time he has been arrested for domestic violence.

Browner signed with the Seahawks before the 2011 season and he was with the team for the Super Bowl in 2013 before being signed to the New England Patriots in March of 2014.