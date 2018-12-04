Des Moines police looking for stolen car used in shooting of 13-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Wash. -- Des Moines Police are asking for the public's help to locate a blue 1999 Honda Civic with Washington License AKU8731 driven by the suspects who shot 13-year-old Deedraic Toilolo in the arm on Nov. 26 at the bus stop in the 23000 block of Pacific Highway South.

Toilolo’s mother said her boy is recovering at home, but still worries about the violent incident.

"He keeps hearing that gunshot in his head,” said Marline Toilolo, the victim’s mother, “He’s experienced some trauma in his head, so he might have to go to counseling for that.”

The Civic was reported stolen on Nov. 7, 2018. Detectives say it has been spotted in the South King County area since the date of the theft. It has damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel.

The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle. The occupants are considered armed and dangerous.

If this vehicle is observed or located please call 911 immediately. Should a member of the public have information/tips concerning case 18-3025 please contact the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301.

If you wish to remain completely anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, send the information through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by going to http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You MUST submit the tip to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the cash reward. You do not receive the money if you only contact law enforcement.