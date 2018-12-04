Deadly crash closes SR-164 ahead of Tuesday commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deadly crash has shut down SR-164 near the White River Amphitheater, west of Enumclaw.

Washington State Patrol says a Kia and a Ford F-150 crashed just before 1:00 Tuesday morning, sending the truck into a power pole. Two people in the Kia died at the scene, and another three passengers in the Kia were hospitalized, along with three people who were in the F-150.

It's unclear how long SR-164 will be shut down for the investigation, but the closure is expected to last through a significant portion of the Tuesday morning commute.

This is a developing story and will be updated.