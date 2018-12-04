15 year old stabbed in Lake Stevens robbery, deputies say

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – A 15-year-old was stabbed several times during a robbery in Lake Stevens on Tuesday night, Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies said.

The 15-year-old was sent to Providence with multiple stab sounds.

Deputies said they’re looking for a “juvenile male suspect in a silver Acura.”

The robbery and stabbing happened at a home in the 11700 block of 24th St. S.E. Deputies said they weren’t sure if it happened inside or outside.

