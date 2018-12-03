“Tree of Life” unveiled in Seattle commemorating kidney donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Swedish Organ Transplant and Liver Center unveiled its "Tree of Life" Friday in Seattle, honoring the selfless acts of kidney donors.

The tree features glass leaves representing those who have donated organs.

Karen Chow said she planned on donating a kidney for her mom, but ended up helping a complete stranger.

Chow said she flew from California for this event to meet the person who received her organ for the first time.

"His daughter is walking down the aisle next year, and I was so excited for him to physically be able to walk her down the aisle," Chow said. "That was really so emotional for me ... knowing that I did that for him."

The Swedish Organ Transplant Center and the "Tree of Life" are located in Seattle at 1124 Columbia Street.