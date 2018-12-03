Tacoma newspaper to lay off dozens of employees

TACOMA, Wash. — State officials say the News Tribune in Tacoma plans to lay off dozens of employees in 2019.

The Seattle Times reports the 67 affected positions are all related to the company’s recent decision to outsource printing and ad-inserting to other printers in the region early next year, according to Publisher David Zeeck.

The state Employment Security Department layoffs are expected to begin Feb. 3 and Zeeck says they will continue through Sept. 1

He says about 26 of the employees affected are full-time staff while the rest work part-time.

Zeeck says affected employees will receive severance payments and other benefits.

The McClatchy Company owns the News Tribune.