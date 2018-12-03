× Queen members + Adam Lambert to perform at Tacoma Dome

Two original members of Queen are teaming up with American Idol finalist and singer-songwriter Adam Lambert for a 23-date “Rhapsody” tour that will make a stop in Tacoma.

Tickets for the Rhapsody tour go on sale to the general public starting December 7th at LiveNation.com at 10AM local time. Queen and Adam Lambert Fan Club pre-sales will run from 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, December 6th.

The tour, which runs from mid-July through mid-August 2019, follows the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Freddie Mercury-Queen biopic that has exceeded expectations at the box office since its release.

The Tacoma Dome performance is scheduled for July 19.

“We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs, and we are excited to unveil it!” Lambert said.

The two original Queen members joining the tour are Brian May and Roger Taylor.

“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” Taylor said.