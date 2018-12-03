Police investigating shooting death of 21-year-old man in Renton last week

RENTON, Wash. – A 21-year-old man died after being beaten and shot in the parking lot of a Renton apartment complex last week, police said.

Jason Hobbs Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds last Friday, the King County Medical Examiner’s office told Q13 News on Monday.

Renton police said they believe at least two men were involved in killing Hobbs, and that they left the scene in a vehicle.

Police found Hobbs in the parking lot of a complex in the 900 block of Aberdeen Ave. N.E. just after 6:30 p.m. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.