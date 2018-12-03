Playoffs? Redemption? Scoragami! Here’s what the national media is saying about the Seahawks

The Seahawks keep winning, and the national media is beginning to take notice.

Seattle’s 43-16 dismantling Sunday of the 49ers at CenturyLink Field improved the team’s chances of making the playoffs, continued an impressive streak of dominance over a rival and has some re-evaluating their preseason predictions.

It was also unique, simply for the numbers on the scoreboard at the end.

Here’s a look at what some in the media are saying:

Everyone slept on the Seahawks this offseason.

That’s what Gary Gramling of Sports Illustrated wrote, admitting that reports of Seattle’s demise may have been a bit premature. Although he still isn’t ready to crown the Seahawks just yet.

“Not sure you can get to a Super Bowl with that 1994 playbook,” he says. “but they’re going to beat up on some of these second-tier teams. They had no issues handling a division opponent at home this week.”

Praise for Schneider.

NBC Sports’ Peter King pointed to Seahawks general manager John Schneider as to why Seattle is outperforming preseason predictions.

“Seattle GM John Schneider took a mountain of crap in the offseason,” he said. “Some shoveled on him by departing players and one he didn’t pay in Earl Thomas. But Schneider was prescient in his off-season decisions, knowing that you simply don’t pay players for what they have been, but rather what they will be.”

Sorry San Francisco.

This may have been the first game for the Seahawks against former Legion of Boom stalwart Richard Sherman, but it was just the latest win in Seattle’s streak over the 49ers.

“The loss was the 49ers’ 10th straight in the series, including their eighth consecutive defeat in Seattle dating to 2011, and Sherman finally experienced what it was like to get smacked in Seattle,” Eric Branch with the San Francisco Chronicle wrote.

Branch also noted the diverging roads these two teams are currently on.

“The 49ers dropped to 2-10, while the Seahawks (7-5) bolstered their playoff chances.”

Closing in on the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com wrote about how Sunday’s win over the Niners continued the Seahawks’ late-season march to the postseason.

“Their third win in a row keeps them on the path to a wild-card spot that is looking more and more attainable — perhaps even likely at this point,” Henderson wrote.

He also pointed out that ESPN’s Football Power Index now gives the Seahawks a 90 percent chance to make the playoffs after losses by the Vikings, Panthers and Packers on Sunday as well.

More postseason love.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com not only wrote that the Seahawks are likely to make the playoffs, but that they will also likely be a tough out once they get there.

“Here come the Seahawks. After being buried this offseason, the Seahawks are surging towards a playoff berth under Pete Carroll and with Russell Wilson, who threw four touchdowns on just 17 attempts,” Brinson said. “Seattle still has three home games left in their final four and should be in great shape to try and lock down a playoff spot. They’re going to be a problematic wild-card matchup.”

Score that a first.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was among those fascinated by the Seahawks achieving yet another case of “scoragami” with the win.

“The concept?” he wrote. “Get a score that’s never happened before in NFL history. For the ninth straight year the Seahawks have achieved that. Sunday’s win over San Francisco was the first 43-16 NFL game ever.”

It’s not the greatest accomplishment, but certainly an odd stat.

Also worth noting in all those instances of never-before-seen scoring? The Seahawks have always come out on top.

Seahawks Scoragami:

2018 – Seahawks 43, 49ers 16

2017 – Seahawks 46, Colts 18

2016 – Seahawks 37, 49ers 18

2015 – Seahawks 39, Steelers 30

2014 – Seahawks 36, Packers 16

2013 – Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 (Super Bowl XLVIII)

2012 – Seahawks 58, Cardinals 0

2011 – Seahawks 36, Giants 25

2010 – Seahawks 36, Cardinals 18