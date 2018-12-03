Man accused of drugging, raping girlfriend as she slept

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA, Wis. – A 20-year-old man walked into a Wisconsin police department and confessed to drugging and raping his girlfriend, according to prosecutors.

Edgardo Nieves faces four felony charges including false imprisonment, administering a dangerous or stupefying drug and two counts of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

Nieves appeared in court Monday and a judge set a cash bond of $75,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 10. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

According to a criminal complaint, Nieves told police sex with his girlfriend at her Waukesha apartment was consensual at first. During an interview with investigators, his girlfriend said he "loved to watch her sleep" and later confided that he "had a fetish about having sexual intercourse with an unconscious or dead person."

Nieves said the alleged encounters started earlier this year when he had sex with his girlfriend while she slept. When she didn't wake up during the incident, Nieves told investigators he "wanted this to continue," according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said he admitted he bought drugs "that would knock her out" and added it to her "food or in her drink" on at least 10 occasions. His girlfriend said she suspected the drugging after waking up in pain and with burn marks, from what he told her were cigarettes.

She once attempted to escape through an apartment balcony, but Nieves said he didn't let that happen, according to police.

Nieves' family issued this statement to WITI: