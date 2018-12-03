Illegally passing school bus could cost you $419
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Starting next year, drivers who illegally pass school buses in the Bellevue-area will be ticketed $419.
In October, the Bellevue School District installed cameras on 20 percent of its bus fleet on the bus stop paddles. It’s in an effort to create a safer environment for kids.
School district and King County officials created a grace period for violators starting Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 21. Violators will get a warning letter in the mail.
But after winter break, starting Monday, Jan. 7 , drivers will be ticketed $419 for illegally passing a school bus.
A reminder, if a school bus has its stop arm extended and lights flashing:
- You must always stop if you’re traveling in the same direction as the school bus
- On a two-lane road, traffic in both directions must stop
- if there are three or more lanes, or a divided roadway, you are not required to stop if you are driving in the opposite direction of the bus
- even if you are not required to stop, you need to proceed with caution
You can read more on stopping for school buses on the Washington Legislature’s website.
2-lane roadway: both directions stop
3+ lanes: stop if traveling same direction as bus
Turning lane: stop if traveling same direction as bus
Median: stop if traveling same direction as bus