× Illegally passing school bus could cost you $419

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Starting next year, drivers who illegally pass school buses in the Bellevue-area will be ticketed $419.

In October, the Bellevue School District installed cameras on 20 percent of its bus fleet on the bus stop paddles. It’s in an effort to create a safer environment for kids.

School district and King County officials created a grace period for violators starting Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 21. Violators will get a warning letter in the mail.

But after winter break, starting Monday, Jan. 7 , drivers will be ticketed $419 for illegally passing a school bus.

A reminder, if a school bus has its stop arm extended and lights flashing:

You must always stop if you’re traveling in the same direction as the school bus

On a two-lane road, traffic in both directions must stop

if there are three or more lanes, or a divided roadway, you are not required to stop if you are driving in the opposite direction of the bus

even if you are not required to stop, you need to proceed with caution

You can read more on stopping for school buses on the Washington Legislature’s website.

2-lane roadway: both directions stop

3+ lanes: stop if traveling same direction as bus

Turning lane: stop if traveling same direction as bus

Median: stop if traveling same direction as bus