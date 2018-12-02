× The first freezing temperatures of the season are on their way this week

SEATTLE – Time to take out your heavy coat.

Lots of clouds and fog started off the morning in Western Washington on Sunday, but we’ll see a gradual clearing to partly sunny skies as the afternoon rolls on.

The very few isolated showers we’ve seen this morning are winding down and we’re looking at a stretch of drier days.

The real story is the massive drop in morning temps ahead. This will be our longest stretch of cold days this season as we see a switch to a cold northerly flow ushering in much chillier weather. We’ll drop BELOW FREEZING even around Seattle Wednesday-Friday morning, with a ton of locations in the 20s.

For now, look for a dry Sunday with some breaks of a bit more blue sky later this afternoon. Sunday will be cool in the mid 40s, but it’s just the beginning of our cool down.

High pressure will begin setting up shop, that combined with some clear skies will likely lead to a number of foggy mornings ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD: