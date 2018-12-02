LIVE UPDATES: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – This should be a fun one.
Richard Sherman’s return to CenturyLink Field might not have the NFC West title implications that seemed likely when the schedule released, but the Seattle Seahawks will have plenty on the line Sunday afternoon even if the San Francisco 49ers don’t.
The Seahawks (6-5) will be looking for their third win in a row as they look to finish off strong and make a push for a wild-card berth.
Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary, and stick around afterward for our Gameday postgame show on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX:
The Sherman tip reenactment took place in the right spot of the correct end zone too #Seahawks
Early on, Poona Ford is playing his butt off for the #Seahawks
#Seahawks re-enacted "The Tip" to celebrate the Jaron Brown TD
TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS!
Jaron Brown caps a big drive with a 4-yard TD reception from Russ, but Janikowski misses the XP:#Seahawks: 6#49ers: 0#SFvsSEA | 1:15 left in 1Q
Rashaad Penny gets the ball on a flip pitch out backside and picks up 15.
Jaron Brown wide-freakin-open for a 45-yard gain.
Pete has the flag out..
Michael Dickson's 47-yard punt fair caught at the 7-yard line.
#Seahawks' indecision facing fourth and 1 forces a time out call 3 offensive plays into the game. Now punting
Seahawks inches short… appear set to go for it on fourth down. Will take a timeout to decide.
First play it's David Moore lined up across from Richard Sherman as Chris Carson runs for 6 yards.
Bobby Wagner sack on third down, 49ers will punt. #Seahawks
Not just a sack man: Frank Clark flying out of DE in zone coverage to tackle FB in flat after catch. Gain of 7 sets up SF 3rd and 5. #Seahawks
Really nice play by Austin Calitro stopping Austin Pettis on end around for two-yard loss. Held edge better than Seattle has in recent weeks.
Poona Ford with his first career start, and makes a tackle on the first play of the game. #Seahawks
Seahawks win the toss and defer. 49ers will receive.
National Anthem at CenturyLink Field. Much 49ers color in the lower bowl. #Seahawks
The #Rams clinched the NFC West title with today’s win over the #Lions.
NFC playoff-race watch: Arizona upsets Green Bay at Lambeau. Packers fall to 4-7-1. Carolina loses 4th straight, at Tampa Bay, fall to 6-6. Minnesota (6-4-1) about to kick off at New England. #Seahawks (6-5) about to kick vs 49ers. @thenewstribune
#Seahawks take the field at home to face 49ers. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/fq9CEi2IL4
#Packers lose. Fantastic. #Seahawks
.@RSherman_25 recorded 32 INTs in his time with @Seahawks.
Today, he's back in Seattle.
On the other sideline.
📺: #SFvsSEA on FOX (4:25pm ET) #GoNiners #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/X1iMk7TEJg
#Panthers lose. Fantastic. #Seahawks
🔜 #SFvsSEA
Nick Vannett taking a snap at fullback during warmups. As Carroll said Friday "the challenge has been met'' in finding ways to make up for Tre Madden's absence today.
Richard Sherman and John Schneider just exchanged a quick handshake and hug.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a Lake Washington H.S. alum, and star of The Walking Dead, will be raising the 12s Flag today. #Seahawks
#Seahawks GM John Schneider approaches Richard Sherman on the field during 49ers pregame warmups, hugs Seattle's former three-time All-Pro cornerback
A few boos as a group of 49ers that included Richard Sherman took the field. Boos for Sherman? For the 49ers?
Seahawks GM John Schneider says on Seahawks pre-game radio show Seattle really wanted George Kittle in the draft and "missed him by a minute.''
Richard Sherman hugged it out with Doug Baldwin and Russell Wilson during warmups this morning. #Seahawks
Richard Sherman talking to Doug Baldwin in end zone. Sherman gave Russell Wilson a quick hug as Wilson took field.
KJ Wright, Ken Norton and Robert Saleh having a long, and what looks like fun, talk on the field. Saleh, now the DC for 49ers, an assistant for Seahawks the year they won the Super Bowl.
Early view from the press box.
Bring the Noise today 12’s!!!!
For the first time, we'll face Richard Sherman in a 49ers uniform. #SFvsSEA
📰 | https://t.co/Dhw47JqANR pic.twitter.com/YRsFod3UTP
