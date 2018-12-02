Huskies will face Ohio State in return to traditional Rose Bowl matchup
SEATTLE – What a novel idea: The Pac-12 champs will play the Big Ten champs in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State will be the University of Washington’s opponent in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif., the first time since the advent of the playoff era in college football that the game will revert to its traditional matchup of conference champions.
The Buckeyes (12-1) finished at No. 6 in the rankings, missing out on the four-game playoff. It’s their first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2010.
The Huskies, on the other hand, are back in Pasadena for the first time in 18 years.
Ohio State (12-1, Big Ten) vs Washington (10-3, Pac-12), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. EST
LOCATION: Pasadena, Calif.
TOP PLAYERS
Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins is the Big Ten’s player of the year, leading the nation with 47 touchdown passes and 4,580 yards passing.
Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven averaged nearly 13 tackles per game for the Pac-12’s stingiest defense.
NOTABLE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff despite trouncing Michigan and winning the Big Ten title in their last two games.
Washington: After a slow start to a season of high expectations, the Huskies earned their first Rose Bowl trip in 18 years with four consecutive wins, including the Pac-12 title game.
LAST TIME
Ohio State 33, Washington 14. (Sept. 15, 2007)
BOWL HISTORY
Ohio State: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but second since 1996 season
Washington: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but first since 2000 season