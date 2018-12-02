× Huskies will face Ohio State in return to traditional Rose Bowl matchup

SEATTLE – What a novel idea: The Pac-12 champs will play the Big Ten champs in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State will be the University of Washington’s opponent in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif., the first time since the advent of the playoff era in college football that the game will revert to its traditional matchup of conference champions.

The Buckeyes (12-1) finished at No. 6 in the rankings, missing out on the four-game playoff. It’s their first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2010.

The Huskies, on the other hand, are back in Pasadena for the first time in 18 years.

Here’s a closer look: