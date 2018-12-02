Huskies will face Ohio State in return to traditional Rose Bowl matchup

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Brandon Wellington #13 of the Washington Huskies holds a rose in his mouth after the Huskies beat the Utah Utes to win the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium on November 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – What a novel idea: The Pac-12 champs will play the Big Ten champs in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State will be the University of Washington’s opponent in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif., the first time since the advent of the playoff era in college football that the game will revert to its traditional matchup of conference champions.

The Buckeyes (12-1) finished at No. 6 in the rankings, missing out on the four-game playoff. It’s their first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2010.

The Huskies, on the other hand, are back in Pasadena for the first time in 18 years.

Here’s a closer look:

Ohio State (12-1, Big Ten) vs Washington (10-3, Pac-12), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Pasadena, Calif.

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: QB Dwayne Haskins is the Big Ten’s player of the year, leading the nation with 47 touchdown passes and 4,580 yards passing.

Washington: LB Ben Burr-Kirven averaged nearly 13 tackles per game for the Pac-12’s stingiest defense.

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff despite trouncing Michigan and winning the Big Ten title in their last two games.

Washington: After a slow start to a season of high expectations, the Huskies earned their first Rose Bowl trip in 18 years with four consecutive wins, including the Pac-12 title game.

LAST TIME

Ohio State 33, Washington 14. (Sept. 15, 2007)

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio State: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but second since 1996 season

Washington: 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl, but first since 2000 season