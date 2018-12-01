Olympia Toy Run Rides into Christmas Season

Olympia– Thousands of motorcycle riders participated in the Olympia Toy Run on Saturday morning.

The toys and cash collected go to the Salvation Army.

A volunteer named Woody Johnston told us the non-profit then uses the cash toward food and divides the toys by age group and gender.

Later parents can “shop” individually for each of their kids and get food too.

Johnston calls it a “one stop Christmas”

“it’s awesome…There’s no words in the English language, you get all the feels. Everyone is wearing glasses, dark shaded glasses cause it’s really emotional and really cool to see it happen,” said Johnston.

Last year, the Olympia Toy Run collected enough toys and cash for 700 families, according to volunteers.

This year, organizers are working with Salvation Army locations outside Olympia to supplement the toys and cash collected.