Les Schwab Toy Drive gives back to Western Washington communities

EVERETT, Wash. -- As part of Q13 News' Season of Giving, we helped our partners at Les Schwab Tires collect toys Saturday to benefit children across Western Washington.

Les Schwab said it collects about 40,000 toys every year, and all the toys stay in our local communities.

This year, the distribution will be in Kent, in partnership with several local organizations and food banks

"One of the things that we do for our community is we give back, and one of the ways we can give back right now, for those who are in need, is to make someone have a special Christmas," a Les Schwab spokesperson said.

You can donate to the Les Schwab Toy Drive now through Dec. 15 by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at any Western Washington Les Schwab location.