Help shelter animals during virtual adoption event

SEATTLE — “Home 4 the Pawlidays” is a virtual adoption event dedicated to helping shelter animals find forever homes this holiday season.

The campaign, by Pawsitive Alliance, goes through December 18. They are teaming up with different shelters to highlight pets through social media and other online outlets.

“The beauty of it is that by doing it virtually, people can help get these pets adopted by liking our Facebook page, sharing posts, asking questions, and doing things to get the public involved,” said Amy Ferguson, the Executive Director of Pawsitive Alliance.

Ferguson said if people are interested in helping out or volunteering, they can reach out on the Pawsitive Alliance website.

Ferguson brought along a pet who is being featured during “Home 4 the Pawlidays” and is also apart of the #WhyNotMePets campaign.

Lexi is a mix of a pug and beagle. She is blind and has diabetes, but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying life and being the perfect companion.

Lexi is living with a foster family through the Save-A-Mutt organization.

Pictures and more information about all the animals in campaign can be found on the Pawsitive Alliance Facebook Page.