Former US Senator Slade Gorton discusses President George H.W. Bush’s legacy

BELLEVUE, WA - Former US Senator Slade Gorton says that President George H.W. Bush made an impact on everyone that he met.

Senator Gorton served during Bush’s presidency and says he showed respect to everyone despite their political beliefs.

“Even those who disagreed with him, still respected him as an individual and liked him as a man,” said Gorton.

The former US Senator says Bush’s focus was serving the country.

He was a hard fighter in an election campaign, but when he lost the campaign he didn’t want the country to go downhill. He wanted his conqueror to do a good job and have his support,” said Gorton.

Gorton says later in life, he served on the board of an organization with Bush. He says as two elected officials he and Bush became friends outside of politics.

Gorton says the country lost a true American with the passing of President Bush.

“I think we ought to pay tribute to people who have served their country honorably and well and George H.W. Bush ranks right at the top of the list,” he said.