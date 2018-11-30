× Woman commits suicide after police chase ends near Thurston County high school

THURSTON COUNTY — A woman who was wanted on felony warrants killed herself Friday after a police chase that ended near Rainier High School in Thurston County.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a detective tried to arrest the woman on warrants for third-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine.

She reportedly rammed the police car and fled in a van in the 6600 block of 92nd Lane SE.

The pursuit ended near Rainier High School, and when deputies approached the van, she shot herself in the head.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said, and no additional information was released.