× WestSide Baby helps keep local kids warm and dry

All children deserve to be safe, dry, and warm, but unfortunately that’s not reality for many families in need.

WestSide Baby, which was founded in 2001, collects new and used items for children and babies, and then distributes them free of charge to King County families.

Between now and the end of the year, the non-profit organization and their 114 partner agencies will distribute diapers, coats, pajamas, car seats, and toys to more than 2,000 children.

The organization sees an increased need during November and December as the weather gets colder and families on a limited income stretch their dollars.

“We are experts in this stuff, these material items, these basic goods that children need and deserve, like a diaper, a car seat, a warm coat,” says Toni Sarge with WestSide Baby. “We work with partner agencies to make sure they have the tangible items they need to bring to the families they work with.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’d like to help, the organization allows local residents to host a JOY donation drive for in-need items. Click here for more information on how to host a drive, or make a donation.

WestSide Baby provides more than 40,000 children with basic items each year.