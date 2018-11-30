Trans-Alaska pipeline shut down after quake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The operators of the 800-mile long trans-Alaska pipeline said they shut the system down as a precaution following the earthquake in southcentral Alaska.

Michelle Egan is a spokeswoman with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company.

She says there is no known damage to the pipeline.

She says data will be assessed at an operations center and a physical inspection of the line will be performed.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines has suspended operations at the Anchorage airport until at least 12:30 p.m. Pacific.

The back-to-back earthquakes measured 7.0 and 5.8, rocking buildings and shattering roads.

The tsunami warning has been lifted.

