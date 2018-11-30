× Six injured after car runs into group training exercise on JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Six people were injured after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians during a training exercise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

About 7:30 a.m. Friday, a group was participating in a physical fitness training exercise near the north gate when a vehicle ran into them, a JBLM spokesperson said.

Six people were hurt. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, a spokesperson said, but they are believed to be non life-threatening.

It was not immediately known if all those injured were active-duty military personnel.

The crash is under investigation. It is not known what led up to the crash.

