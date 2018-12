× Police: 52-year-old shot in Seattle’s International District

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was shot Friday night in Seattle’s International District.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. near the 600 block of 10th Avenue South. A 52-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Seattle Fire officials said.

There is no information on the suspect, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.