Michael Bryant: Convicted felon accused of attacking ex-lover, her new boyfriend

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Nine-time convicted felon, Michael Bryant, is accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Seattle Police say Michael Bryant has been stalking the woman since they broke up last May.

Detectives say things turned violent on November 4th when he showed up at her apartment, started beating her new boyfriend and threatened to kill her. “The door is locked. He forces the door in. A lot of screaming and hollering. There’s an actual physical assault where the suspect takes on the boyfriend and smacks him around a little bit and she tries to interfere. He then grabs the female victim by the neck, body slams her down and strikes her a couple of times,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Police say Bryant then started cutting the new boyfriend with a razor blade and chased him out of the apartment. The victim was found at the bottom of the stairs with a severe head injury and multiple facial and rib fractures.

Detectives say Bryant took off in the victim’s truck.

When his ex-girlfriend spotted the truck on Spruce St. three days later, police say Bryant approached her, punched her in the face and tried to break her phone to keep her from calling 911.

Now, Bryant is charged with a whole slew of crimes including burglary, robbery, assault in the second degree and felony harassment.

“On this case alone, there’s a $250,000 warrant, all 50 states extradition. He also has a no bail warrant for escape for all 50 states. That tells you this guy is wanted, he’s serious. He’s dangerous,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Michael Bryant is 34 years old, 5’10” and weighs 215 pounds.

He could be driving a white Chevy Tahoe with an unknown plate and is believed to be in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle.

If you spot him, call 911 and then immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers so you can be eligible for the cash reward of up to $1,000.

If you know where he is staying, use the P3 Tips App that you can download for free to your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous.