Abundance Swap in Bellingham an alternative to holiday shopping

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — If you feel like saving money and getting away from the long lines and crowds at big-box stores, there’s another option to get your holiday haul.

The 8th Annual Abundance Swap is happening in Bellingham next week. On Dec. 4, you can bring three to five new or gently used gift-like items to give away. Then you can pick up the same number of items from things other people have brought.

The organizers say it’s more than just about swapping gifts. It’s about sharing stories about the items you brought and meeting new people.

Handmade things are encouraged as well as food items.

The idea stems from the original swap that started in Ashland, Oregon nearly 17 years ago.

The Abundance Swap in Bellingham will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul’s Parish Hall (2117 Walnut St.) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

