× 1 woman shot, 1 arrested following argument in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an argument led to a shooting Friday evening in Lake Stevens.

The argument broke out between two women in the 14700 block of 84th Street NE, Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies said. One woman allegedly shot the other.

Deputies were called to the scene and the 45-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury. The suspect was taken into custody.

Suspect in custody at assault in the 14700 block of 84th St NE in Lake Stevens. Verbal argument occurred between 2 adult females. Suspect shot victim. 45 YO female victim transported by aid to Providence with GSW to foot. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) November 30, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be update shortly.