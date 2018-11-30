1 woman shot, 1 arrested following argument in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an argument led to a shooting Friday evening in Lake Stevens.
The argument broke out between two women in the 14700 block of 84th Street NE, Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies said. One woman allegedly shot the other.
Deputies were called to the scene and the 45-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury. The suspect was taken into custody.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be update shortly.