Viaduct closure: Finding alternatives is challenging for certain businesses, neighborhoods

SEATTLE– With only 42 days until the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes, many people are bracing themselves for epic traffic problems during what will be the longest and biggest highway closure in Seattle history. And while options are growing for ways to handle the roughly three weeks between viaduct closure and new 99 tunnel opening, these options don’t work equally well for every one and every neighborhood.

“I think it’s going to be a real twisted knot of cars on the road,” says Liz Latham. She’s lived in West Seattle now for about eight years and loves the casual neighborhood feeling of running into friends and acquaintances at the grocery store. She’s getting worried about the coming ‘Seattle Squeeze’.

“We’re talking We’re talking about 90 thousand vehicles not on the viaduct on a daily basis,” says Latham.

Her area, like many neighborhoods in West Seattle pose some unique challenges when it comes to the viaduct closing on January 11th. Most people who live on this somewhat isolated peninsula of land take the West Seattle Bridge to connect to the rest of the city. But that runs directly into traffic on Highway 99 and I-5 too, so this area could feel the squeeze like no other.

But Latham has another problem on top of that. Her business relies on getting around. Since 2003, her business called Seattle Cleaning Service has clients all over the city. “I’ve been squeezed for awhile,” she says about Seattle growing traffic woes.

Transit and local governments are stepping up options for people to get around during the expected three weeks when Highway 99 is shut down through the heart of the city. Metro is adding a second boat to the Seattle Water Taxi fleet. They’re adding buses too– but those will be fighting for space on the roads with other cars. And taking mass transit for folks like Latham just isn’t really an option for her or her ten cleaners.

“You’ve got your vacuum, your caddy, your mops, your buckets, sometimes a streamer, ladders,” says Latham. “Sorry about that mop handle in your eye,” she jokes about riding on the bus with all her work gear.

But, that’s not stopping her from looking at other solutions to make the Seattle Squeeze not crush her established, reputable small business. She’s thinking of hiring cleaners who themselves like in far away neighborhoods who can service similarly far away existing clients on Capitol Hill and Fremont. For one Fremont client right now, she heads out at first light on the a weekend morning to beat the traffic to and from their location. “It’s just not worth it if it takes me two hours to get there and back, but I’m only getting paid for the hour that I’m there,” she says. But, she’s also doing some more out of the box thinking too.

“For the clients I absolutely want to retain that are at a distance,” Latham says, ” I could make sure that they closets are fully housed with all the materials we need, so all we need is to get ourselves to the location.”

Latham still has a lot of unanswered questions about downtown construction on north-south routes through the downtown core that don't seem to be wrapping up in time for the closure.

"So they gotta keep ONE north-south route, like 4th Avenue clear," says Latham. "Completely clear until this is all done, or we are in for even a worse mess." But still, she's ready to do her part-- and hopes everyone else does too. "I'm just trying to figure out as many creative ways as I can to work."

The good news is that for many of us, alternate routes and alternate modes of transportation can totally work. And there's plenty of time to get informed and do some trial runs before the big day on January 11th.

Here are links to Commute Seattle, the City of Seattle's new traffic website, here's the schedule of what closes when from WSDOT, and a really helpful PDF from WSDOT on alternatives for commuters.