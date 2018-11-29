× Two K9s get Kevlar vests thanks to donations

Thanks to donations from the community, two valuable members of the region’s police force now have Kevlar vests to keep them safe.

Q13 was there as K9 Atom received and got to try on his new bullet-proof vest on Wednesday.

As we previously reported, the funds for the vest were raised through the non-profit organization “Keeping K9’s in Kevlar.”

Atom’s handler, Deputy Joshua Holmes with the Shoreline Police Department, says the vests help protect the dogs from injuries.

“Yea, we worry about our dogs, keeping them safe, and making sure they also go home at the end of their shift,” says Deputy Holmes.

K9 Ace from the Edmonds Police Department also got a vest.

Each vest costs $2,650, and 100% of the public’s donations go toward the vests.

