Toddler reported missing in Skagit County was last seen playing near river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a missing 2-year-old boy will continue Friday morning after he vanished near the Skagit River Thursday afternoon.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office said the boy was reported missing around 4 p.m. at the 21000 block of Mann Road in Conway.

A toy car the toddler was last seen playing on was later found in the river.

The sheriff's office launched a search and rescue effort on land along with boats and drones. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island also sent a helicopter to aid in the search.

Officials said crews would suspend the search at 9 p.m. and will resume looking for the boy Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.