New van will serve hundreds of kids at Federal Way Boys and Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Federal Way- Students at the Federal Way Boys and Girls Club received a new van that will provide reliable transportation for after-school activities.

Bridgestone awarded the Federal Way Boys and Girls Club a $35,000 Driving Great Futures Grant to purchase a new Toyota Sienna van.

The club says the extra vehicle will be a welcomed addition to their fleet and will provide more services to students.

The van is expected to benefit nearly 2500 students who attend the club's after school programs daily.

The van will serve a variety of services such as; pickups to and from school and educational field trips.

A recent survey found that 70 percent of parents struggle with reliable forms of transportation, making it difficult for kids to participate in after-school activities.

The club aims to provide kids with the necessary tools to succeed at their fullest potential, leading them to brighter futures.