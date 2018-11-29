Kent firefighters collect toys for kids in need of presents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Kent area firefighters are teaming up with a generous community to provide toys for kids this holiday season.

The Toys for Joy program is back for another year, hoping to deliver some cheer to families who need a helping hand.

Puget Sound Fire crews are seeking unwrapped toys for children up to 12 years old.

They can be dropped off at any Seatac, Kent, Covington or Maple Valley Fire Station.

Money and non-perishable food items are also accepted.

"There's a lot of families that have to make decisions during the holidays [on] how their money is going to be spent," said Captain Kyle Ohashi.

"We don't want them to have to give up essentials in order to buy their kids gifts."

Once they have enough toys, fire crews will host two gift-wrapping parties, before delivering them to local food banks.

The wrapping parties are scheduled for 6 p.m. on December 10th and 18th at Fire Station 75 in Kent.

For more information on the program, call 253-856-4485. The Holiday Engine schedule can be found here.