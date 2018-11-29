Huskies football players grant fan’s dying wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A loyal University of Washington Huskies fan had a dying wish granted this week -- to meet her favorite football player.

Trina Christiani's health is declining as she battles brain cancer, but on Wednesday, she got an unexpected surprise.

Trina has been a huge fan of UW running back Myles Gaskin. The two grew up in the Edmonds-Lynnwood area, so he and Huskies punter Race Porter stopped by her home as a surprise.

Afterward, Trina's husband posted on Facebook thanking Poter and Gaskin. He said, in part, "you did so much more than come over and eat pizza with a bunch of football fans. You brought us together to heal our souls."