Huskies expect experience to help them in the PAC-12 Title Game

Seattle -- The Washington Huskies are headed to Santa Clara for the second time in three seasons for a chance at the PAC-12 Title. With a win, the Dawgs are in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

The Huskies took down the Colorado Buffaloes 24-7 in the 2016 PAC-12 Championship and they think the fact that so many players who played key roles that season are still on the team.

Michelle Ludtka, Terry Hollimon, and Aaron Levine discuss how much of a difference that could make for the Dawgs this time around.