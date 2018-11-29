× Holiday decoration hazards for your pet

Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are going to bring out the Christmas tree and their Christmas decorations.

If you’re a pet parent, you’ll want to include them in all the holiday fun.

Here are some holiday safety tips from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

The Christmas tree

Make sure it is secured to the floor, so it doesn’t top over and fall.

For those who have a real tree, this will also prevent the water from spilling. If your pet drinks the tree water, it can upset their stomach and cause nausea and diarrhea.

2. Avoid Mistletoe and holly

Holly can also cause stomach problems if your pet eats this and mistletoe can cause gastrointenstinal upset and cardiovascular problems

Instead, use artificial plants made from silk or plastic.

3. Find an alternative to tinsel

Cats would love to play with this sparkly decoration and it’s easy to carry in their mouth, but even a bite can lead to issues like vomit and dehydration.

4. Don’t leave lighted candles unattended

Pets might burn themselves or start a fire if they knock the candles over.

Be sure to use candle holders and put those on a stable surface.

Most importantly, if you leave the house, blow out the candles.

5. Keep wires, batteries, glass or plastic ornaments out of pets reach

They can shock themselves or burn their mouth and esophagus.